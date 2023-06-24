Bike rally barred during poll campaign

Kolkata: The state Election Commission (SEC) will not allow any bike rally during campaigning for the three-tier Panchayat polls scheduled to be held on July 8.



The Commission has further said that in convoys during roadshows, only four vehicles (two, three or four-wheelers; all taken together) will be permitted at any time, with prior permission.

The SEC has come out with regulations regarding plying of vehicles during the campaign and on the poll day and asked the district Panchayat election officers to ensure that the guidelines are strictly adhered to.

A candidate contesting in Zilla Parishad will be allowed one four-wheeler for his use or for his election agent for which permission mentioning the vehicle number should be taken from the Returning Officer (RO). A candidate contesting from, Panchayat samiti (PS) or from the Gram Panchayat (GP) may use a two-wheeler or a three-wheeler for his use or for his election agent by obtaining permission from RO. No four-wheeler vehicle will be permitted for use by candidates contesting in GP or PS.

The restrictions regarding such vehicles by contesting candidates will also be applicable on poll day.

Each recognised political party shall be entitled to the use of one vehicle for each subdivision, one vehicle extra for the entire district where the party is participating in the ensuing election. Permit for the same will be issued by the concerned SDO.

Any convoy of two/three/ four-wheeler having more than two such vehicles at any time in any polling area on the poll day will be permitted.

After obtaining the necessary permits for the vehicles, the same along with the number of the vehicle shall be displayed on the windscreen of the vehicle. No such vehicles will be allowed for the transportation of voters on poll day.

The directive also stated: "Violation of statutory provisions amounting to electoral offences should be strictly viewed and offenders should be prosecuted under the law."