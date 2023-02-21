Bike found ON BRIDGE, cops suspect rider jumped INTO HOOGHLY RIVER

KOLKATA: A youth reportedly jumped into the River Hooghly from Vidyasagar Setu on Monday morning leaving his motorcycle on the bridge.Police have launched a search operation but till Monday evening the youth could not be traced. According to police, around 7:05 am on Monday, some police personnel noticed an unattended motorcycle bearing registration number WB 06L 2508 near the first pylon of the Vidyasagar Setu on the Howrah-bound flank. Suspecting that the rider might have jumped into the river, River Traffic Police (RTP) was informed. The motorcycle was taken to the Hastings Police Station. Police identified the rider as Arijit Das (27) of Narendrapur.