Bikash Mishra sent to police custody in POCSO case

Kolkata: Bikash Mishra, one of the prime accused in the coal smuggling case, arrested by the Kolkata Police in a sexual harassment case of a minor, has been remanded to police custody till November 28, on Monday.

Bikash was granted bail in the coal smuggling case being investigated by the CBI. On Monday, the ‘charge-frame’ hearing was scheduled at the Asansol Court.

As he was produced at the Alipore court on Monday, the hearing at Asansol Court did not take place as his presence was mandatory. It is alleged that Bikash had sexually harassed a minor girl who is also his relative. He has been charged under the POCSO Act. After a complaint was lodged at the Kalighat Police Station, he was arrested and produced in Alipore Court on Sunday and was remanded to judicial custody for a day.