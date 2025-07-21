‘Bijoyar Pore’ returns to Siliguri with emotional triumph & packed theatres

Siliguri: The critically-acclaimed Bengali film ‘Bijoyar Pore’ (Autumn Flies), directed by Abhijit SriDas from Siliguri, has made a triumphant return to its hometown, drawing packed audiences at Dinabandhu Mancha since its re-release on July 11. Sunday marked the film’s final screening, with the hall nearly full—a powerful testament to its growing resonance among local audiences.

Presented by Siliguri-based producer Sujit Raha, the film stars Padma Shri Mamata Shankar, Swastika Mukherjee and Deepankar De. ‘Bijoyar Pore’ is a moving psychological drama set against the vibrant backdrop of Durga Puja.

It delves deep into memory, family, tradition and reconciliation, reflecting both cinematic excellence and the cultural spirit of Bengal. Since its release on January 12, 2024, the film has received widespread acclaim and numerous accolades. Most notably, Padma Shri Mamata Shankar won the Filmfare Award Bangla 2025 for Best Actress (Critics). The film also garnered nominations for Best Supporting Actress (Swastika Mukherjee) and Best Debutant Director (Abhijit SriDas).

Its recognition spans over 16 prestigious film festivals, including the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival, 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival Special Audience Award, Jaffna International Cinema Festival in Sri Lanka and Third Eye Asian Film Festival in Mumbai, where Shankar bagged the Best Actress award once again.

Director Abhijit SriDas expressed heartfelt gratitude: “The audience loved the movie. Being a boy from Siliguri and creating a film with such acclaimed stars, receiving so much love and recognition—it’s an incredible achievement. I’m thankful to my team and to Siliguri Municipal Corporation for organising the screening.”

SriDas also emphasised the importance of developing more small theaters across the region to ensure families can enjoy cinema together. He revealed that ‘Bijoyar Pore’ will soon be released on an OTT platform, making it accessible to an even wider audience.

Anusua Majumder, a citizen of Siliguri, expressed her emotions after watching the film. “This film has highlighted the emotional content of a family in a different way. I loved the movie.” Abhijit and his team have already started preparations for their next masterpiece.