Bihari Sewa Samity demands schools to be closed on Chhath Puja

Siliguri: Some English medium schools of Siliguri under Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board organised unit tests on Monday, the day of Chhath Puja, for primary section students. In this regard, the Bihari Sewa Samity submitted a memorandum to DI of schools, District Magistrate (DM) and Sub Divisional Officer (SDO).



They demanded the schools to be closed on that day as it would be difficult for students to attend school after performing Chhath Puja rituals on Monday morning.

The Bihari Sewa Samity sent the memorandum to DI of schools on Thursday and to DM and SDO on Friday.

Sanjit Gupta, a member of the samity said: “The schools were closed during Durga and Kali Puja. Chhath Puja is one of the biggest festivals of the Bihari community. After Patna, the second largest Chhath Puja is being performed in Siliguri in a grand way. Therefore, there should be a holiday at least for students. We want the schools to postpone the examination and close the school for the day.”

Chhath Puja festival started on November 17 and will continue till November 20 (Monday). On Monday morning, devotees will perform the Puja at river banks.