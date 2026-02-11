‘Bihar man abducts Dalkhola youth’

Raiganj: Tension prevailed in Rahatpur area of Dalkhola in North Dinajpur district after an 18-year-old youth was allegedly abducted by a miscreant from Bihar on Saturday. The victim was identified as Wajikul Islam, a resident of Rahatpur.



Demanding his immediate rescue, local residents blocked National Highway-12 for nearly an hour on Tuesday, causing severe traffic congestion on both sides of the road. Police rushed to the spot after being informed and persuaded the agitators to withdraw the blockade by assuring prompt action.

Jaber Ali, elder brother of the victim, said: “A man from Goldaguchi in Kishanganj district of Bihar arrived on a motorcycle and lured Wajikul with the promise of a lucrative job. Trusting him, the youth left home but did not return.

His mobile phone has remained switched off since then. We later came to know from residents of Goldaguchi that the accused was allegedly linked to a kidney trafficking racket. We demanded immediate arrest of the culprit and safe recovery of my brother.”

A senior officer of Dalkhola Police Station confirmed that a written complaint has been received. Police have started an investigation and are conducting searches in Bihar to trace the missing youth. The officer expressed hope that Wajikul would be rescued shortly.