Bihar healthcare system collapsed, says TMC, cites ‘BJP MLA’s protest’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led government in Bihar, alleging a “collapse” of the state’s healthcare system after an incident in the Assembly where a BJP MLA publicly raised concerns over the condition of government hospitals.



In a statement shared on social media, the TMC said the crisis was laid bare when Alinagar MLA Maithili Thakur confronted Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey on the floor of the House over the “appalling” state of hospitals in her constituency. According to the party, a hospital meant to serve nearly 40,000–50,000 people is functioning without adequate MBBS doctors and has been reduced to “near paralysis.” The TMC further alleged that despite visible structural damage—cracked walls, crumbling plaster, and leaking roofs—the Health Minister dismissed the issue as one of “minor repairs,” even as patients continue to be exposed to unsafe and hazardous conditions.

Drawing a political comparison, the TMC questioned Pandey’s role as the BJP’s state in-charge for West Bengal, accusing him of preaching governance standards in Bengal while presiding over a healthcare crisis in Bihar.

“When BJP’s own MLA is compelled to voice dissatisfaction in public, it stands as a damning indictment of the so-called double-engine government,” the party said.