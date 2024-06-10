Bihar-based businessman robbed on his way to Metiabruz garments market

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police arrested three out of four robbers within 24 hours of robbery in the city. According to sources, a Bihar-based businessman identified as Ram Kumar Roy along with four companions reached Kolkata in the wee hours of Saturday from Vaishali in Bihar.



Roy and other persons’ destination was the Metiabruz garments’ market from where they would buy garments for business purposes. From the Howrah Railway Station, Roy and others took a taxi to Metiabruz. It is alleged that while the taxi was passing through the Akra road area, suddenly four miscreants who were later identified as Farhan Zaman Ansari, Faizam Ahmed, Md Sahil and Badsha, stopped the taxi and threatened to kill Roy and others if they did not deboard immediately. Roy’s companions somehow managed to run away but the Bihar-based businessman got trapped. Later, the four miscreants robbed Roy of cash worth about Rs 2.85 lakh and fled. After a while, Roy approached the Metiabruz Police Station and lodged a complaint.

Taking prompt action, cops immediately checked the CCTV footage and identified the four miscreants. Among them, Ansari was picked up on Saturday afternoon from his hideout. After grilling him, cops nabbed Ahmed and Sahil on Sunday morning. Police also recovered Rs 1.02 lakh from them. The arrested trio was produced at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (ACJM) Court, Alipore and remanded to police custody till June 15. A massive manhunt is on to nab the fourth robber.