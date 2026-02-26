Bidi workers unhappy over paltry hike in wages

BALURGHAT: The wages of bidi workers in South Dinajpur district have been increased by Rs 13 per 1,000 bidis, raising the rate from Rs 174 in 2024 to Rs 187. The decision was taken at a recent tripartite meeting held at the Labour Commissioner’s office in Balurghat, attended by factory owners, representatives of workers’ unions, and labour department officials.



However, despite the hike coming after nearly one-and-a-half years, several workers alleged that the revised rate still remains below the government-notified wage.

District Assistant Labour Commissioner Kartik Chandra Barua said that wages in this marginal district have historically been lower due to the small size of factories and limited market reach. “Several factories have also shut down over the years, affecting the industry,” he added.

Hili and Kumarganj blocks have the highest concentration of bidi workers in the district. Workers are also engaged in parts of Gangarampur, Balurghat, Tapan, Harirampur, and Banshihari blocks. According to labour department sources, nearly 70,000 bidi workers are engaged across the district, with 51 registered factories. Mithun Niyogi, president of the Balurghat unit of the Trinamool Congress-affiliated INTTUC, said the decision was taken keeping in mind the interests of all stakeholders to sustain the small-scale beedi industry in the district.

Amulya Ratan Biswas, owner of a beedi factory in Hili, confirmed: “It has been decided that workers will be paid Rs 187 per 1,000 bidis. No other decision has been taken beyond this.”