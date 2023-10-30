Bidhannagar: Road repair to start after patch work

Kolkata: The thorough repair work of battered roads under the limits of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is going to start soon after the patch work is over.



On the basis of a ward-wise detailed project report (DPR), the state Finance department had approved more than Rs 30 crore funds for the repair work.

These funds were sanctioned to the BMC about a month before the Puja following which work orders were issued. Sources said despite a recent patch work executed at some major battered roads in Salt Lake and Rajarhat-Gopalpur areas, the heavy rainfall reversed the condition.

It was planned that about 20 kilometers of roads will be repaired soon. Deputy Mayor of BMC, Anita Mondal informed that the patch works were taken up just before the Durga Puja days on priority basis. However, the entire patch work was not completed due to shortage of time before the Puja.

“We are going to complete the patch works first where roads are minorly damaged after which we will take up the thorough repair work. We are trying to complete the entire repair work as soon as possible,” said Mondal.

It may be mentioned that despite the funds being sanctioned before the Puja days, due to rainy weather, work could not be started. As per the system, to repair the road, dry weather is essential else the entire repair work gets washed away.