Bidhannagar Police to hold self defence workshop for women

KOLKATA: Following the footsteps of Kolkata Police, Bidhannagar Police for the first time will arrange workshop on self defence for women styled as ‘Baghini’.



The workshop will take place for four days in two phases. First phase will take place on March 4 and 5 while the second phase will take place on March 11 and 12 at a private school in New Town. In the first half of every day, the participants will be given yoga and martial art training. In the second half ,they will be attending classes and visiting police stations.

“The participants will be attending indoor classes to become aware of the laws. They will also visit Bidhannagar Women Police Station, Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station, Electronics Complex police station and Nabadiganta traffic guard,” said a senior official.

Sources informed that at the Cyber Crime Police Station, women will be informed about the present trend of cyber crimes and how to stay safe from those crimes.

At the Women Police Station the participants will be made aware about the crimes against women and how to deal with those.

At the Electronics Complex Police Station the participants will be given information on general policing and their day to day activity to keep the area safe. At the Nabadiganta traffic guard they will be made aware of the traffic rules.

As it is the first year that the Bidhannagar Police is arranging such a workshop for women, nobody other than those invited through educational institutions and NGOs will be allowed to take part.

Also women security personnel of the shopping malls within the Bidhannagar Police jurisdiction may also participate in the workshop.