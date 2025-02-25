Bidhannagar Police files chargesheet in New Town rape, murder case

Kolkata: Bidhannagar City Police has filed the chargesheet in connection with the New Town rape and murder case on Monday at the Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court in Barasat.

Police also served the chargesheet copy to the accused and the framing of charges was also completed on Monday. The trial of the case is scheduled to start in the first week of March.

On February 8 morning, a minor girl’s body was found inside a bush near the Lohapool in New Town. After the autopsy, it was found that the girl was raped and murdered. During the probe, a toto driver was arrested. Police had claimed that while checking the CCTV footage of several areas in and around New Town, the girl was spotted boarding a toto. After identifying the toto and its driver Soumitra Roy, police arrested him. During the interrogation, Roy confessed and police also reconstructed the crime scene a few days after the crime was committed.

Though the family members initially suspected that there might be more than one person involved, police later ruled out the angle.

After a thorough investigation using the help of technical methods such as geo-tagging and other medico-legal, digital and forensic shreds of evidence police on the 17th day have filed the chargesheet against Roy. He has been accused of kidnapping, murder and rape along with section 6 (sexual assault on minor) of the POCSO Act.

The entire set of documents submitted in the court on Monday has more than 400 pages, including the nine pages of the core chargesheet. During the investigation, police had recorded statements of sixty witnesses.