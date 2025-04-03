Bidhannagar Police cracks down on illegal parking

Kolkata: In a bid to clear the roads in Salt Lake for smooth movement of traffic, Bidhannagar City Police has launched a massive drive against illegal car parking.

Since the past one month, a special drive was launched by the police to check the menace of illegal parking which was hampering the smooth movement of traffic along the thoroughfares. In several areas, people park their cars despite ‘no parking’ signage boards. Recently, Deputy Commissioner, Traffic, of Bidhannagar City Police, along with other officials, started visiting the areas in Salt Lake. In several areas, it was found that several residents parked their cars on roads, making the thoroughfare narrower.

A section of residents allegedly park their cars during the day time despite having a proper parking place at their residences. They give excuses such as they have parked the cars on the road for a brief time and would soon leave. Sources informed that last month, more than 5,000 such cars were prosecuted for no parking. Also, police have urged the residents not to park their cars on roads other than designated parking spots as it increases chances of accidents as well.