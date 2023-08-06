Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate in collab with ICC to host ‘Baaghini 2’

Kolkata: In a bid to empower women with self-defence skills that boost their inner and outer confidence, the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate has joined hands with the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) to host Baaghini 2, a four-day-long women empowerment programme.



The bravehearts and minds of the city were felicitated on Saturday at Sister Nivedita University campus at the inaugural event.

“We empower women to become strong and confident through a series of workshops, self-defence techniques, martial arts, and interactive sessions. Our main focus is on enabling women who may not be familiar with self-defence techniques to gain valuable skills through physical training and self-defence sessions,” Gaurav Sharma, Commissioner of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, said.

According to Sharma, through Baaghini — open communication fostering a positive interface with law enforcement is encouraged. “Our ultimate goal is to create a safe and supportive environment where women can stand strong and empowered. You should feel empowered to ask questions, learn from interactions, and be confident in standing up for your rights. Do not be afraid to challenge stereotypes and break barriers. We want to create fearless and empowered individuals who can contribute to building a better India,” he added.

The sessions will be led by Mona Lisa, a renowned national boxing champion. Experts will be sharing their experiences, there will be lectures on laws and development and opportunities for the participants to engage and ask questions.

Satyam Roychowdhury, Founder & Managing Director, Techno India Group and Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University, expressed his gratitude and said: “I extend my heartiest support to such initiatives taken under the leadership of Bidhannagar Commissioner, Gaurav Sharma and his team. He hopes that such initiatives will act as a guiding force to make young women understand the laws and responsibilities towards their safety in a practical and responsible way.”

Apart from Sharma and Roychowdhury, Charu Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Detective Department, Bidhannagar Police, Debarati Mukhopadhyay, Author, Sanjay K Jain, Chairman, ICC National Committee on Textiles, Prof. Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor, Sister Nivedita University were present.