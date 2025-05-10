Bidhannagar Police asks agitating teachers to disperse amid nat’l security concerns; protesters ‘refuse to comply’

Kolkata: Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate has directed protesting teachers from the Jogya Shikshak Shikshika Adhikar Mancha to immediately vacate their demonstration site in front of Bikash Bhavan in Salt Lake.

They have been staging a sit-in since May 7. They have a five-point charter of demands. On Friday, Bidhannagar North Police Station sent a notice to the group

via e-mail. “Considering the present war-like situation that our country is engaged in, in the interest of the country and to ensure that public services of different government departments, including emergency services, can function unhindered, you are directed to disperse from the said place immediately,” the notice read.

However, the agitating teachers have refused to comply. Mehabub Mondal, a spokesperson for the Mancha, said they have responded with a counter e-mail seeking clarification.

“We did not accept the hard copy of the notice. In our reply, we have asked whether the Union Home Ministry has issued any directive prohibiting peaceful protests during a war-like situation. If such a directive exists, we have requested a copy,” he said.

“We have also asked whether our Constitutional right to peaceful assembly has been suspended under the current circumstances,” Mondal added.

Despite the directive, the protesters continued with their agitation. On Saturday, the Mancha organised a series of activities to pay tribute to civilians killed in Pahalgam, Kashmir and to soldiers who lost their lives at the border.