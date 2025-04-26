Bidhannagar police arrests two Bidur gang robbers

Kolkata: Bidhannagar City Police arrested two miscreants belonging to the notorious Bidur gang of Karnataka in connection with a ‘kepmari’ case of Baguiati Police Station.

Sources said, on March 9, a resident of Nagerbazar area, Shankar Prasad Dutta lodged a complaint at Baguiati PS alleging that two unknown miscreants took away his three gold rings and a few other ornaments on the pretext of helping him to secure these from getting stolen near the Haldiram’s area. Dutta told cops that on March 9, when he was walking along the road, two persons on a motorcycle arrived and the pillion rider came down.

The miscreant informed Dutta that a day before a robbery took place there and wearing the gold jewellery could be dangerous for him. Miscreants asked Dutta to put the jewelers in a sheet of paper provided by the accused persons. When Dutta became distracted for a while, the miscreants fled. During the probe, police checked the CCTV footage of the area and based on a source information, the identities of the duo were established. After several days of investigation, cops learnt that the miscreants are presently staying in Latur of Maharashtra. Accordingly, a police team was sent to Latur and the accused persons identified as Yusuf Ali and Hasni Naser were arrested.