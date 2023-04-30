Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation to launch spl drive against use of plastic bags

Kolkata: Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is launching a special drive against the use of banned plastic bags from Monday intending to put an end to the use of plastic bags below 120 microns.

The teams led by the local councillors will conduct the drive and will make people aware of the consequences of using plastic bags.

Earlier, in several parts of Salt Lake and Rajarhat-Gopalpur, a drive against banned plastic use was conducted.

At that time several shop owners as well as buyers were slapped with fines.

Rahima Bibi Mondal, Member Mayor-in-Council (MMiC) (Environment) said that the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation is intensifying the vigilance and also conducting such drives to prevent the use of plastic bags below 120 microns.

“At present using plastic bags below 120 microns is illegal. Earlier we fined several people, including the shop owners and general people. While the shop owners were fined about Rs 500, buyers of goods were slapped with a fine of Rs 50. The drive will continue for now,” Bibi said.

Sources informed that in some wards under Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, councillors have locally banned the use of plastics completely.

Some shop owners complained that despite the 120 microns or higher grade plastic bags being legal, they are unable to use them because of the councillors’ orders.

However, in those areas where the shop owners were asked not to use any sort of plastic, the concerned councillors claimed that they cannot stop anybody from using legal things. But the show owners were requested not to use any sort of plastic as it also blocks the sewerage connections.

“We cannot force anybody from using legal things. Plastic of any kind obstructs the sewer lines. We have sensitised people and shop owners about the consequences.