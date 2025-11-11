Bidhannagar Municipal Corp chairperson, his wife’s name missing from 2002 voter list

Kolkata: The name of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and chairperson of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Sabyasachi Dutta, has been found missing from the 2002 voter list of the Election Commission. The name of Dutta’s wife, Indrani, is also missing from the 2002 list.

The BMC was constituted in 1995, and since then, Dutta has been a councillor. He became the Mayor in 2015 and was elected MLA of Rajarhat-New Town in 2016.

Dutta is a resident of DL 239 in Salt Lake under Ward No. 13 of BMC.

According to sources, in that particular locality, the names of all residents residing in DL 232 upto DL 240 (8 houses) have their names missing from the 2002 list. During 2002, it was under the Belgachia Purba Assembly Constituency; however, after delimitation, it came under BMC’s jurisdiction. It could have been mistakenly included in the supplementary part of any other municipality.

Dutta is astonished over the issue and has claimed that he would submit his enumeration form, keeping the space for 2002 details blank. He claimed to have spoken with the concerned BLO and the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) office, but has not received any satisfactory explanation.

According to Dutta, during the civic body elections in 2000, former Chief Minister Jyoti Basu, former MLA Sarala Maheshwari, and former Advocate General Naranarayan Gupta were all voters in his ward. “They were all much older than me, and their names are in the list, then how could my name be missing?” questioned Dutta.

He claimed to submit a blank enumeration form if the 2002 details are not available to him. 2002 has been selected as the base for filling up the enumeration

forms as part of the Special Intensive Revision.