Bidhannagar Mela postponed

Kolkata: Bidhannagar Mela, the popular fair among the people of Salt Lake and its adjacent areas has reportedly been postponed due



to shortage of time before the 47th International Kolkata Book Fair.

According to sources, every year Bidhannagar Mela begins from around the second week of December and concludes in the first week of

January at the Central Park Mela Ground in Salt Lake near Karunamoyee. After the Bidhannagar Mela gets over, the Kolkata Book Fair takes place in the same venue.

However, this year due to some administrative issues, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) was unable to organise the fair within the short period of time before the book fair.

Also, if the fair was organised, its preparation will also have to be done in a hurry which may hamper the whole event. During the board meeting at the BMC on November 24, the problem was raised and finally it was decided to postpone the Bidhannagar Mela till the Book Fair concludes.

It may be mentioned that Bidhannagar Mela which has a nostalgia among the residents of Salt Lake was organised by an NGO during the

Left Front regime.

After 2011, the fair was organised by the Bidhannagar Municipality. From 2016, BMC since its formation continues to

organise the fair at the Central Park Mela Ground.

Two years ago, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced the Central Park Mela Ground as the dedicated ground to Organise International Kolkata Book Fair.