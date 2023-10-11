Bidhannagar CP visits Puja pandals to take stock of security measures

Commissioner of Police (CP), Bidhannagar, Gaurav Sharma and other senior police officers of Bidhannagar City Police visited several Puja pandals on Tuesday and checked the arrangement.

Sharma also handed over the permission letters and Puja grant cheques to the Puja committees.

Sources said Sharma along with Deputy Commissioner (DC), headquarters, Biswajit Ghosh, and other senior officers visited nine Puja pandals, also known as crowd major pullers.

During the visit, Sharma checked the arrangements for smooth traffic movements and advised that volunteers must be on high alert to avert any untoward incident. Also, he stressed upon installing CCTVs inside and around the Puja pandals.

The Commissioner further discussed the car parking issue and requested the Puja committees to cooperate with police so that traffic movement does not get affected.

“CP sir had visited our pandal and emphasized installation of more CCTVs. Also, he pointed out that after inauguration of the new bridge over the Kestopur Canal at the 8 number island the road inside the block has become a major way for vehicles to reach VIP road from Salt Lake. He advised us to make necessary arrangements to keep the traffic flow obstruction free,” said a member of the AK Block Association Puja committee.