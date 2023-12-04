Bidhannagar College starts course to help students battle maths phobia

Kolkata: To help its students overcome the phobia of mathematics, the Bidhannagar College has started a course ‘Competitive Mathematics’ that is expected to aid the students in developing proficiency in the subject which is an integral part of most competitive exams.



“For bagging jobs in banking, state government, Central government, or in several other sectors, the candidates need to undertake examinations where skill and proficiency in Mathematics is mandatory. Due to their lacunae in this subject, students lag behind their counterparts in these examinations. So we felt the importance of introducing the add-on lessons in Mathematics - to be precise Competitive Mathematics,” a senior administrative official of the college said.

Principal Saurabh Chakraborti said that the aim of an institution should not be limited only to imparting higher education and remarked that such add-on courses will also be implemented for other subjects as well. He remarked that the courses are being conducted free-of-cost.

According to a senior administrative official, there are quite a good number of students who indulge in group studies in connection with their preparation for competitive examinations. “Our intention is to equip these students and other willing students for competitive examinations,” he added.

The total duration of the programme is 30 hours and classes are held once a week. About 100 students can take part in the class. The college is planning to start an add-on course on Indian History and Architecture with the assistance of the History department of the college, considering the fact that knowledge of the subject comes handy in job-oriented examinations.

The plan is to start with 50 students. The college also has plans to introduce a

similar course on Indian Constitution and Geography in the days to come.