Bidhannagar civic body’s Rs 67.8 lakh surplus Budget prioritises public utilities

Kolkata: With special importance to the development of roads, water supply and lighting, Krishna Chakraborty, the Mayor of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) placed the Budget for the financial year 2026-27.



During her Budget speech on Friday, Chakraborty proposed a surplus of Rs 67.80 lakh.

Bidhannagar Municipality has given special importance to development in terms of quality and sustainability of roads, lighting, water supply and drainage systems. The Budget for the financial year 2026-27 was presented at Bidhannagar Municipality on Friday.

The Budget will be discussed in the future. A surplus of Rs 67 lakh 80 thousand has been proposed in this Budget for the financial year 2026-27. The total income is about Rs 489.4 crore, while the total expenditure is about Rs 488.7 crore. In the Budget, special importance has been given to the development of roads, water supply, drainage, and lighting services.

It was learnt that BMC has proposed an allocation of Rs 79 crore for the development of roads and sidewalks, which was about Rs 76 crore in the previous financial year.

During her Budget speech, the Mayor also mentioned that the civic body has received approval for about Rs 379 crore under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme for water supply augmentation work, including repair work of 15 overhead water reservoirs and filtered water supply to the houses of wards 22 to 26, along with 38 and 39.

This apart, a budgetary provision of about Rs 25 crore has been proposed for the development of the drainage and sewerage system, while about Rs 16 crore budgetary allocation has been proposed for the development of lighting across the BMC jurisdiction.