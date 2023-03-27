Bidhannagar civic body to revaluate property tax

Kolkata: Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to conduct a revaluation of property tax in all its 41 wards.



Soon the BMC authority will apply for revaluation at the West Bengal Valuation Board. After the revaluation, the income from the property tax is expected to increase.

Among the 41 wards from ward 1 to ward 26 which was under the erstwhile Rajarhat Gopalpur Municipality, the rest of the wards were under the former Bidhannagar Municipality.

In 2016, after the formation of BMC, the Rajarhat Gopalpur Municipality area was inducted into the BMC. In her Budget speech, BMC Mayor, Krishna Chakraborty said that the last General Revaluation (GR) was conducted between 1996 and 2000. But the new structure was not implemented due to

some issues.

As the last revaluation was done about 20 years ago and seven years have passed after the formation of BMC, the proposal was placed in the Budget for another revaluation of the property tax.

Chakraborty further mentioned that till March 31, 2022, property tax worth about Rs 65 crore is unpaid, including Rs 33 crore in Salt Lake part and Rs 32 crore in Rajarhat part.

Till December 2022, about Rs 23.88 crore was earned by the BMC from the property tax which is about 49 per cent higher than the previous financial year.

This apart, the decision of implementing a penalty for non-payment of property tax within the stipulated time is not going to start from April 1 due to some technical issues. The same will start on October 1.