Bidhannagar civic body steps in after 14-cottah pond was ‘illegally filled up’

Kolkata: Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has detected an attempt to fill up a pond for ill motives and is going to take necessary steps to restore it.



According to sources, recently, BMC authorities came to know that a piece of land measuring about 14-cottah was developed by filling a pond.

The entire filling process was reportedly done within a week for construction purposes.

As soon as the information reached the BMC headquarters, officials inspected the spot and confirmed the allegation. After the allegation was confirmed, Member Mayor in Council (MMiC), Environment of BMC, Rahima Bibi Mondal reportedly said that a notice has been sent to the police regarding the matter.

She also reportedly claimed that the filling up of the pond was suspected to have been done at night by dumping debris into the water. However, she informed that the persons behind this illegal act were found.

The BMC officials reportedly claimed that they clean the ponds in its jurisdiction regularly by dredging so that people can use them. Sources informed that at ward number 38, Duttabad area, ward authorities with help

from local boys clean the ponds every Sunday so that no waste gets piled up and also mosquito breeding does not take place.