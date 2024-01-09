Bidhannagar civic body starts to repair roads

Kolkata: Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started the thorough repair of roads across its jurisdiction, including Salt Lake, based on the Detailed Project Report (DPR) that was approved a few months ago.



According to sources, estimates from each of the wards were received along with the DPR which was sent to the state government for approval. After approval, the estimate was sanctioned which is around Rs 50 crore. Earlier after the Durga Puja, patchwork for minor damaged roads was done. It was decided that after completion of the patchwork, the overall thorough repair work would be taken up.

Sources informed that the estimate for each ward is low in Salt Lake compared to the area of Rajarhat-Gopalpur.

In some wards of the Rajarhat-Gopalpur, an estimate worth around Rs one crore was given due to the worst condition of the roads. At present, the thorough repair work is going on in full swing in both Salt Lake and Rajarhat-Gopalpur areas. This is the first thorough repair work of roads being done since the Covid period.