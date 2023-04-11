Bidhannagar civic body prepares DPR for road repair

KOLKATA: In a major infrastructure boost, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to undertake repair work of the damaged roads in areas under its jurisdiction in Salt Lake and Rajarhat.



The entire work will be done in phases as multiple DPRs will be prepared step-by-step. According to sources, roads in areas under the jurisdiction of BMC—especially in a large part of Salt Lake—were in a deplorable state. Due to the pandemic, repair work had not taken place for quite a long time due to which, the condition of roads became worse. After the covid restrictions were lifted, BMC tried to do some patchworks but the same did not help much.

Sources informed that recently BMC had appealed for funds from the Municipal Affairs department for road repairing. The civic body was reportedly asked to prepare DPR for road repair and send the same to the department for sanctioning of the funds. However, the BMC authority has decided to make multiple DPRs so that the works can be done step by step.

Deputy Mayor of BMC, Anita Mondal—who is also the Member Mayor-in-Council (MMiC) of PWD— said: “We have a plans to repair the roads across the BMC jurisdiction. For that, we have started preparing the DPRs. The work will be done step-by-step after the funds get

sanctioned.”

At present, some roads in Salt Lake and Rajarhat part of the BMC have been repaired as the conditions of these roads were worse. However, the work will be completed before the rainy season starts from June-July.