Bidhannagar civic body mulls tough steps to recover due taxes

Kolkata: Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will take tougher measures to recover the unpaid property tax with interest and a one-time penalty.

The civic body also aims to introduce a centralised tax structure for all areas under the BMC jurisdiction in a few years. During 2015, Rajarhat-Gopalpur Municipality merged with Bidhannagar Municipality and BMC was formed. Due to several issues related to tax structure and system, complications cropped up. Several residents stopped paying the property tax and the amount began increasing rapidly, every year. Another problem in Rajarhat -Gopalpur area is that a large number of houses do not have proper holding numbers and addresses. As a result, mutation of such properties cannot be done. As a consequence, the amount of tax cannot be ascertained either. Recently, BMC authorities got in touch with the Land department to solve the issues. The civic body authorities also requested the citizens to clear the arrear tax to avoid any stringent action.

The citizens were requested to approach the borough offices and BMC headquarters in case of any doubts about the arrear tax. Presently, the arrear taxes are to be paid with 10 per cent interest and 10 per cent penalty.