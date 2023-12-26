Bidhannagar civic body mulls survey on trees in Salt Lake

Kolkata: Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is mulling a survey to find out the damaged trees in Salt Lake in January, next year.



The civic body feels that such a survey will help determine the number of trees that need trimming and replantation. Sources said the plan of BMC is to develop the greenery in Salt Lake in a systematic way by planting short and medium size trees. The trees which stand in a precarious condition posing a risk of collapse will be uprooted and replanted elsewhere with permission from the Forest department. For this purpose, BMC is also planning to consult a botanist.

A survey was conducted last year after which about 100 trees were found to be damaged. Since then, those trees are being trimmed at a regular interval to reduce the weight.

Botanists and horticulturists opined that due to trimming of trees in an unscientific manner, along with digging of pavements, the weak soil of Salt Lake is affecting the health of the trees. As a result, the trees are losing their balance and getting uprooted.