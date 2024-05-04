Bidhannagar City Police launches e-cycle patrolling system

Kolkata: The Bidhannagar City Police has introduced an e-cycle patrolling system in order to increase visibility of cops in areas where a four-wheeler patrolling vans or two-wheelers cannot reach.



According to sources, a few months ago, the initiative started as a pilot project which later continued as the new system as it turned out to be more effective. Bidhannagar City Police authorities are putting more stress on cops’ visibility on roads and areas, especially the congested ones.

In many places, despite having roads, using a four-wheeler to patrol is quite hard as the roads are very narrow. In those places, cops are using either two-wheelers or these e-cycles for the purpose.

In several parts of New Town, especially in and around the Eco Park where tourists visit in large numbers, this e-cycle patrolling is found to be most effective. Sources informed that about 20 such e-cycles are being used as of now across the Bidhannagar City Police jurisdiction, including about six in New Town.

As the bicycle is fitted with a battery, the cops do not have to paddle and get tired. The paddle is needed in case the battery gets drained.

“These e-cycles help us to reach places where a four-wheeler or two-wheeler cannot reach. It also helps to increase visibility of police personnel which gives confidence to the people passing through and residing in the area,” said a senior police officer of Bidhannagar City Police.