‘Bidhannagar City Police Facebook page temporarily compromised’

Kolkata: The Facebook page of the Bidhannagar City Police was hacked late on Saturday night.



The page was restored again on Sunday morning and no date was reportedly lost. However, police claimed that it was hacked for only a couple of hours.

According to sources, late on Saturday night suddenly cops of Bidhannagar Police saw the profile picture of the Facebook page was changed.

As soon as the problem was spotted on Sunday morning, the concerned police personnel tried to restore the page to its earlier look but failed to change the picture. Immediately the Meta authority was informed and asked to take necessary action to return control of the page to Bidhannagar City Police. Meanwhile, senior police officers including the Commissioner of Police (CP), Bidhannagar, Gaurav Sharma were informed.

On Sunday morning around 7:06 am, CP informed: “The Bidhannagar City Police Facebook page is compromised in some random virus attack. We have taken up the matter with Facebook for its early resolution/blocking. You are requested not to follow the feed and report it as much as possible.”

After about two hours CP again informed: “The Bidhannagar City Police page was temporarily compromised due to a random virus attack. It has been fixed quickly with the help of the Facebook authorities. The page is restored and in control. Kindly continue to follow the page.”

After gaining control over the page again, a thorough check was done to find out if any data was lost or any previous post was modified. Later it was found that no harm was done to the content of the page. Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the Detective Department, Biswajit Ghosh said: “An inquiry will be done to find out who and from where had hacked the page.”