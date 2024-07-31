Bidhannagar City Police busts 2 cheating rackets

Kolkata: Bidhannagar City Police has busted two cheating rackets duping several businessmen on the pretext of supplying school uniforms and bags under Anandadhara project and several job seekers on the pretext of arranging jobs in the aviation industry.



According to police, last year a case was registered at the Bidhannagar South police station by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Anandadhara project under the State Rural Livelihood Mission (SRLM) had lodged a complaint that a racket is giving false order of uniforms and school bags claiming those to be of Anandadhara project. In that case several people were arrested.

This year police received about five such complaints from several businessmen based outside of Bengal alleging that they have been duped worth about crores of rupees on the pretext of arranging tender for supplying school uniforms and bags under the Anandadhara project. After finalizing the agreements, the fraudsters used to propose the businessmen to give sub contract to them to gain extra profit. On the said pretext, the alleged miscreants used to demand money on various heads like government fees, commission and cost of materials.

So far police have arrested about four persons since June in connection with the cases registered. Police have also conducted a raid at a godown in Dankuni from where more than three lakh school uniforms and more than one lakh bags were seized. Also 22 bank accounts were found to be used for the fraudulent activities having about Rs seven lakh.

In another case, cops of Eco Park police station and Detective Department of Bidhannagar City Police busted a fake job racket from New Town on Monday. Five persons were arrested from a office in New Town. It was alleged that the fraudsters used to post advertisements through several online platforms and call job seekers. After convincing them, the fraudsters used to demand money promising to provide jobs after training. After giving the demanded amount, no job or training used to be provided.