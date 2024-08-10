Bidhan Market traders association holds drive to keep streets clean

Siliguri: The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has been conducting evacuation drives to clear footpaths of the city. Now, the Bidhan Market Traders association has come forward to keep the market encroachment-free.



On Friday, the secretary and members of the traders association conducted a drive at the market. They removed the products that were on the streets and warned the traders to keep the streets of the market clean.

“We have given warnings to the traders not to occupy roads. Earlier, we had conducted such drives as well but the situation has remained the same. On Friday, we gave a last warning to the traders that if anyone occupies the road in the future, we will seize their products,” said Bapi Saha, Secretary of Bidhan Market traders association.

Bidhan Market is one of the largest and most important markets in Siliguri. About 5,000 traders who have been conducting business in the market. Out of these traders, many have encroached upon the streets of the market. They have placed their products on the streets, which has created obstacles for pedestrians and slowed vehicle movement.

Meanwhile, the SMC demolished an illegal construction at the top floor of a shopping mall on Sevoke Road.

The mall committee constructed a room on the top floor with a tin roof.

The SMC officials sent notices to the owner of the mall thrice. Thereafter, they demolished the construction.