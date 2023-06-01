Bidhan Market to be relocated above Esplanade Metro Stn

Kolkata: Bidhan Market is going to be relocated above Esplanade Metro station to facilitate the construction of purple line, which connects Joka to Esplanade.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the executing agency of this project, floated a tender on May 27 for construction of New Market at Curzon Park between the entry and exit structures of Esplanade Metro station of East-West Metro, on the land between Rani Rashmoni Avenue and Sidho Kanhu Dahar.

This structure will house the shops of Dr. B C Roy Market at Esplanade after relocation. According to the plan, this two-storeyed structure will come up over 4,720 square metres. There will be provisions for food court, parking lots, toilets, fire fighting facilities, modern drainage facilities in this structure. This work has to be completed within 12 months.

This relocation is necessary for the construction of Mominpore-Esplanade underground section of Joka-Esplanade Metro corridor (Purple Line) in Kolkata. Once this tender gets finalised, it will be a big boost for the construction work of the underground stretch of the Purple Line and its Esplanade station, according to Metro Railway authorities.