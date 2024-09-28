Bhutni witnesses floods for 2nd time as River Ganga in spate

Malda: Bhutni island of Manikchak block in Malda is now facing floods for the second time owing to the swelling Ganga River. The river flowing at 25.25 meters nearing ‘Extreme danger level’ at 25.30 meters is also posing a potential threat to almost 2.5 lakh islet residents along with parts of Ratua-I and Kaliachak-III blocks. Principal secretary of the Agricultural department, Omkar Singh Mina, along with 4 others, inspected the flood-affected areas. Accompanied by top district officials, they extended advice to the district administration for adept handling of the situation.



On Friday morning, the district administration formed 17 teams comprising 56 officials from various blocks and deployed them on an urgent basis at pinpointed areas for flood management activities as per direction of the state. Three persons reportedly lost their lives in the floods in the last two days. Brothers, 22-year-old Parimal Mandal and 18-year-old Bankim Mandal of Shankartola, lost their lives when their boat capsized while attempting to salvage jute from floodwaters on Thursday. Despite swift action from emergency response teams utilising speedboats, search efforts have so far been unsuccessful in locating them. A boatman Uday Choudhury (41), of Narayanpur, drowned at Gangaghat area on Thursday evening and is still untraceable.

Amid incessant rains on Thursday, the inspection commenced at the Ganga ghat in Manikchak, where the team distributed essential relief materials to families in the Narayanpur char area, severely impacted by riverbank erosion. The situation in the region is dire, with floodwaters causing extensive damage to homes and farmland.The officials also visited the Manikchak Model School hostel in Mathurapur, where they provided clothing and food supplies to those sheltering in the relief camp located in North Chandipur, Bhutni. Minister of state for Irrigation, Sabina Yeasmin and local MLA Sabitri Mitra joined the efforts, highlighting the collective commitment to support the affected communities.

The district agriculture department has reported staggering losses, estimating damages at nearly Rs 15 crore. Key crops, including jute, aman paddy, black gram, maize and vegetables, have been devastated across vast areas, exacerbating the crisis for local farmers already struggling with the impact of the floods.

Yeasmin, who visited Ratua on Friday, reported that a state team assessed the situation and found about 250,000 people affected by the Ganga floods for the second time this season.

Relief efforts are increasing, with 2.5 metric tons of animal fodder expected to arrive in Malda.