Bhutni: Fresh breach in Ratanpur embankment sparks flood panic

Malda: Panic has once again gripped Bhutni island after a fresh breach in the embankment at West Ratanpur under Ratua-I block resulted in the Ganga’s water to gush into the protected zone.

According to Irrigation department officials, temporary bamboo piling had been put in place at the vulnerable stretch of the ring embankment. However, the swelling river has inundated the makeshift structure, causing a major inflow of water into the interiors. Just two weeks ago, a 25 metre portion of the newly-constructed ring embankment at West Ratanpur had collapsed under pressure from the Ganga. Since then, the breach has widened to nearly 100 metres, exposing vast areas to flooding. Water has already entered the “protected area”, submerging agricultural land and homesteads. Villagers are in distress as localities like Ramtola and Basantatola lie inundated. “Every time the river rises, we fear losing everything again. The temporary repairs don’t last. We are living in constant terror,” said Bijon Mondal, a villager watching the floodwaters creep dangerously close to his house.

With Durga Puja approaching, the residents fear the situation could worsen if urgent measures are not taken. The recurring floods have left families anxious about food security, shelter, and livelihoods.

District Magistrate Nitin Singhania convened an emergency meeting in Manikchak with officials from the Public Health Engineering (PHE), Irrigation, Animal Resources Development (ARD) and other departments.

“We have started immediate relief works. Camps are functional, gruel kitchens are running and we have stocked baby food and fodder for distribution among the affected,” he said. SDO (Sadar) Pankaj Tamang confirmed that the administration is on high alert.

“We have discussed all the necessary issues and are working with immediate effect,” he stated. Despite these assurances, villagers remain fearful as the Ganga continues to rise, threatening to engulf Bhutni yet again.