Bhutni: Floods threaten exam centres as waters of Ganga & Fulhar rivers rise

Malda: The flood situation in Bhutni is deteriorating rapidly as the waters of the Ganga and Fulhar rivers continue to rise. Though school premises remain dry for now, authorities fear that floodwaters may soon enter three local high schools—designated as venues for the upcoming Higher Secondary second semester examinations scheduled to begin on September 8.

At present, roads are submerged, making access to exam centres a challenge. “There is already knee-deep water on the roads. If water levels continue to rise, it will be very difficult for students to reach safely. We are keeping a close watch for the next two days before taking a final decision,” said Shashanka Mondal, teacher-in-charge of Uttar Chandipur BP High School.

The three schools—Chandipur High School, Uttar Chandipur BP High School and Amtala Nanditola High School—are preparing to host 658 examinees. Admit cards have already been distributed and other preparations completed. However, rising floodwaters have thrown these plans into uncertainty.

Localities such as Pulin Tola, Giri Tola and Shankar Tola are already waterlogged, leaving several villages partially cut off.

School authorities fear that even if water does not enter the premises, reaching the centers through inundated roads will be an ordeal. “We are concerned not just about the exams, but also about the safety of students traveling through waterlogged areas. Who will take responsibility if any accident occurs?” asked a venue secretary in charge of the examination arrangements.

District officials confirmed that they are monitoring the situation. “The matter has come to our notice. We will soon hold discussions with the schools and if necessary, consider alternative venues depending on how the flood situation evolves,” said Banibrata Das, District Inspector of Schools, Malda.

The anxiety is compounded by weather forecasts indicating further rainfall in the coming days, which may worsen flooding. For now, students, parents and teachers can only wait and watch, hoping the situation stabilises before the crucial

examinations begin.