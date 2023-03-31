Bhutan’s easing of ‘entry norms’ brings hope for revival of Indian tourism industry & biz

alipurduar: After implementing one rule after another, the Bhutanese government has begun to relax its restrictions on travel to the country for Indians, bringing hope to the tourism industry.



On the heels of Bhutan reopening the Sanglam entry exit point, popular as Chinese Line in Jaigaon of Alipurduar district on March 7, now Bhutan has announced the waiver of Sustainable Development fee from April 14, 2023 for casual visitors staying in four designated border towns of Bhutan for not more than 24 hours. Kesang Deki, Bhutan’s Cabinet Secretary on Thursday announced that from April 14 ‘casual’ visitors entering Bhutan’s four border towns (namely, Samchi, Phuentsholing, Gelephu, and Samdrup Jongkhar) will not have to pay a Sustainable Development Fee (SDF) of Rs 1200 for 24 hours. Additionally, the amount of money required to enter or leave the pedestrian terminal in Phuentsholing city has been reduced to Rs 10 for entry only, and no additional amount will be charged when exiting. These relaxed rules will be in effect from April 14 for 12 months after which the Bhutanese Cabinet will make a decision based on a review of the situation.This announcement has brought hope to the tourism industry of India. Raj Basu, the Secretary General of the Indo-Bhutan Friendship Association talking to Millennium Post stated: “We sincerely hope that the Government of Bhutan continues to relax rules and charges. It brings hope that Indian tourists can travel to Bhutan like pre-Covid times, without having to pay SDF .”

Basu further explained that business owners associated with tourism in the Central Dooars before Covid times used to include Bhutan as part of their tour circuit, and tourists also used to spend 2 to 3 days traveling in Bhutan along with their visit to the Dooars region. During the peak tourist season, around 700-800 tourists used to visit Bhutan every day, with a daily expense of around Rs 10,000-15,000 for a family of five. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted tourism in Bhutan. The Bhutanese government had issued a ban on entry into their country, which was lifted last year in September. However, the Sustainable Development Fee and other regulations were added to it for tourists.

Tourism of Central Dooars was severely affected owing to these restrictions. Not only Indian businessmen but also a significant portion of Bhutan’s commercial sector has been affected by the losses. Around 600 budget hotels in Bhutan are likely to close down owing to a lack of tourists. However, with the Bhutanese government gradually easing restrictions on Indian tourists and businessmen, things will definitely look up in the near future, prophesied Basu.

The Indian business community has expressed joy with this announcement. Prasenjit De, the general secretary of the Alipurduar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “Bhutan has taken a step that will support the business community of both India and Bhutan. We welcome the decision and urge the Bhutan Government to allow at least 72 hours of relaxation on SDF for Indian businessmen considering the distance to travel to important cities, including Thimphu, the capital of Bhutan and return.” Everyone is hopeful that the Bhutanese government will continue to lift restrictions, allowing Indian tourists and businessmen to travel to Bhutan with ease like in the pre-Covid days.