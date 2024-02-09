Bhutanese nat’l held with 5 bullets of AK-47

Siliguri: A Bhutanese national was arrested with five rounds of AK-47 rifle ammunition at Bagdogra Airport on Thursday. The accused was arrested during the routine baggage checking at the airport. The accused has been identified as Tashi Tshering, a resident of Paro in Bhutan.



The accused was scheduled to fly to Kuwait from Bagdogra via Chennai on Thursday afternoon. He sent the bag for a security check at the airport. Allegedly, while scanning the bag, the airport authorities noticed the bullets inside. Simultaneously, the accused was arrested and interrogated and handed over to Bagdogra Police. He has been booked under Arms Act and was produced at Siliguri Court on Friday.

The entire matter has already been informed by the police to the Indian High Commission. From there, contact is being made with the Bhutan High Commission.