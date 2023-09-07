Bhutanese national held with ivory

Alipurduar: A Bhutanese national was arrested by the Forest department for possession of a piece of ivory. Acting on a tip-off, Jalpaiguri Forest Division (Territorial) personnel recovered the ivory from a hotel in Jaigaon after questioning the Bhutanese national, identified as Mansingh Gurung.

The Forest department is currently investigating whether the accused is involved in a larger smuggling ring. A case was filed under the 1972 Wildlife Conservation Act against the accused and it was subsequently handed over to the police on Wednesday.

The individual arrested on Thursday was brought before the Alipurduar Sub-Divisional Court. Divisional Forest Officer of Jalpaiguri Forest Division (Territorial), Vikas V stated:

“We are investigating why the person had the ivory in his possession and where he obtained the carcass.”