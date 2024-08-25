Bhutanese citizen held in Jaigaon murder case

Alipurduar: Jaigaon Police, with the assistance of Bhutanese authorities, arrested Yeshi Dawa, a 37-year-old of Pemagatshel, Bhutan, on Monday for the murder of Kumar Thapa. Dawa was on the run since Saturday night after fatally stabbing Thapa in Subhaspally, Jaigaon.



Kumar Thapa lived in a rented house in Subhaspally, sharing the premises with a Bhutanese girl. Dawa, who also lived there, reportedly returned home intoxicated and caused frequent disturbances.

On Saturday, Dawa violently attacked Thapa, stabbing him in the chest with a sharp weapon. Dawa attempted to flee by scaling the India-Bhutan border wall, but the Bhutanese police swiftly apprehended him. Jaigaon Police Station in-charge, Palzar Bhutia, said: “The accused was attempting to escape into Bhutan, but due to the prompt cooperation of the Bhutanese police, we were able to apprehend him swiftly.”