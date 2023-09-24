Bhutan to promote ecotourism with 14 new homestays

Alipurduar: To boost eco-tourism in Bhutan, 14 homestays have been opened along the route from Thimphu to Phuentsholing, with support from India. The Bhutanese government, aiming to promote eco-tourism and community-based tourism, invited a delegation from the Association of Conservation Tourism (ACT) for a 5-day training programme.



This initiative, backed by the Bhutan Tourism department, took place in the Chukha district of Bhutan, resulting in the establishment of 14 homestays between Phuentsholing and Thimphu.

In recent times, the Bhutanese government has been prioritising eco-tourism to enhance tourism in the country.

A three-member committee led by Raj Basu, Chairman of the State Eco-Tourism Committee, was joined by R K Anil, a member of the National Tourism Advisory Committee of the Government of India, and Debapratim Saha, Technical Coordinator of the Bird Habitat Conservation Project of ACT.

During their recent visit, ACT collaborated with the Bhutan Birdlife Society and entrepreneurs of Chhukha, two emerging community-based organisations, and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate the exchange and learning among experts from the two organisations.

Raj Basu while talking to Millenium Post stated: “A total of 26 entrepreneurs were trained on how to operate homestays with a focus on hospitality. 14 new homestays are being set up along the Phuentsholing Thimphu road, along with a few camp houses. This initiative will boost tourism not only in Bhutan but also in the Dooars region.” Basu further added: “The government of Bhutan has announced that tourists visiting for just one day will be exempt from the Sustainable Development Fee (SDF).

This means that tourists coming to the Dooars can easily explore Phuentsholing and a significant part of the Chukha district in a single day. We have had discussions with the Government of Bhutan, local administration of the Chukha district, and various stakeholders. Tourists can choose to visit Bhutan for two days while exploring the Dooars for five days. In this case, they can enjoy the ancient Gumpha, Jung, and the picturesque hilly valleys of Raidak and Torsa rivers.”

Bhutan’s transportation costs are comparable to those in India, making it feasible for the budgeted tourists. “We will also monitor whether the Bhutanese government relaxes the SDF requirements. Another meeting with the Dooars stakeholders and Bhutanese representatives is scheduled for October,” added Basu.