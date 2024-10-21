Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay to attend BGBS 2024

Kolkata: Bhutan’s Prime Minister, Dasho Tshering Tobgay, it was learnt, confirmed his attendance as a special guest at the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2024, scheduled to be held tentatively in mid-February 2025.



Bengal’s state secretariat, Nabanna, is said to have received the official confirmation of his participation.

Sources said this indicated that even in the midst of the apparent turmoil the state is going through in connection with the agitation surrounding the RG Kar rape and murder incident and the consequent protests, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is focused on ensuring that Bengal’s industry prospects remain unaffected.

Bengal and Bhutan share a significant trade relationship with India being one of Bhutan’s largest trading partners.

In 2011, Banerjee’s government initiated several projects to enhance economic cooperation with Bhutan, including the establishment of a trade centre in Kolkata to promote Bhutanese goods.

Additionally, Bengal has been a key partner in Bhutan’s hydropower development with several joint ventures between Indian and Bhutanese companies. Banerjee has maintained a significant relationship with Bhutan, particularly in terms of trade and cultural exchange. As the chief minister, she has been instrumental in strengthening ties between West Bengal and Bhutan.

Some of the potential business opportunities between Bengal and Bhutan include tourism, agriculture & horticulture, textiles & handicrafts, hydroelectric power, infrastructure development, IT & Education and pharmaceuticals.

The Bhutan PM’s visit to Bengal is being seen as a significant step in light of India’s ongoing efforts to strengthen relations with its neighbouring country, especially amidst the backdrop of a border dispute with China.

Bhutan’s proximity to the Siliguri Corridor (a vital Indian trade route) and the Doklam Plateau (disputed territory) makes it crucial for China’s regional interests. China has also increased diplomatic engagement with Bhutan, including high-level visits and cultural exchanges.

India fears China’s economic and diplomatic influence could erode its historical ties with Bhutan.

The Doklam standoff in 2017 highlighted tensions between India and China over Bhutan’s territory. Bhutan and China have had border disputes since the 1950s, particularly over the Doklam Plateau.

Bhutan, however, seeks to balance its relationships with India and China while preserving its independence. It relies on India for defence support while engaging with China on economic and cultural issues.

Bhutan was a British protectorate from 1910 to 1949. After India gained independence in 1947, Bhutan signed the Indo-Bhutan Treaty of 1949, which ensured Bhutan’s sovereignty while India provided defence and foreign policy support.