Bhutan nat’l held in Siliguri for murder

Siliguri: Bongaigaon Police in Assam, with the assistance of Bhaktinagar Police, arrested a Bhutan national identified as Thenrup Lepcha, in connection with the murder of a driver and theft of a cargo vehicle. The incident occurred around 10 days ago, when the body of the driver was recovered from the Bongaigaon area. Investigations revealed that the victim had travelled from Bhutan to Assam with a cargo vehicle and was followed by the accused.

Police discovered that the motive behind the murder was to steal and sell the vehicle. Using mobile tower location tracking, authorities traced Lepcha to the Bhupendra Nagar area of Siliguri. A swift operation was launched and the accused was arrested without delay.

Lepcha, who had been absconding since the crime, has been taken to Assam on transit remand for further interrogation and legal proceedings.