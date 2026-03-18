Bhutan agrees to share river discharge data with Bengal

Kolkata: Bhutan will provide real-time rainfall and river discharge data to the Bengal government for facilitating a timely forecast, which the Mamata Banerjee government has persistently been demanding.



This is a result of the state government’s constant persuasion with the Union government, ultimately helping in sharing real-time rainfall data from Bhutan. A high-level meeting was recently held between the Centre and Bhutan on trans-boundary water issues. It was decided in the meeting that, henceforth, adequate real-time rainfall and river discharge data will be provided to the Bengal government by Bhutan. It will help the state forecast and act on time to counter floods triggered by extreme rainfall in upstream areas of Bhutan.

The state government has been demanding this data, particularly since a devastating flood took place in north Bengal in October 2025. It was triggered by the overtopping of the Tala Dam in western Bhutan due to a sudden surge in the rivers of the country as a result of extremely intense rainfall.

The Indian delegation consisted of a senior official from the state irrigation department as well, and held a secretary-level meeting with their counterparts from Bhutan. Several decisions were taken in the meeting, which will help the state in taking timely steps to counter situations triggered by sudden, intense rainfall in the upstream areas of Bhutan, a senior official in the state irrigation department said.

The decisions include the installation of an adequate number of automatic rain gauges, river gauges, and river discharge observation stations in Bhutan. Both India and Bhutan agreed to enhance cooperation on the sharing of hydrological and meteorological data to address recent water-related challenges, sources said.

The state government has been putting pressure on the Centre to intervene so that an Indo-Bhutan River Commission is set up. Earlier, on July 24, the Bengal Assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to intervene and set up an Indo-Bhutan River Commission to control floods that cause extensive damage in North Bengal districts.