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Bhowanipore: With 51,005 voters dropped, electorate shrinks by 25%

BY Team MP10 April 2026 1:40 AM IST

Kolkata: Bhowanipore Constituency has seen its electorate shrink by nearly 25 per cent, with 51,005 voters removed under the SIR, ahead of the high-profile contest between TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari.

A recent study highlights a disproportionate impact on Muslims, who accounted for 40.1 per cent of deletions despite being 20 per cent of the population. The report also shows non-Muslims faced fewer deletions relative to their population. Similar trends were observed in Nandigram, where 95.5 per cent of deleted voters were Muslim.

Team MP

Team MP


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