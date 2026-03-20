Bhowanipore: Suvendu kicks-off campaign amid TMC’s counter-mobilisation

Kolkata: Barely a week after the poll bugle was sounded, Bhowanipore turned into a high-voltage political battleground on Thursday as BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari kicked off his campaign in Ward 70 amid heavy police presence, while the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) moved swiftly to consolidate its ground network to secure a decisive lead for Mamata Banerjee.

Adhikari’s entry into the Chakraberia Road party office area unfolded under tight security, with police personnel forming a human barricade between BJP and TMC supporters.

The air rang with duelling slogans — ‘Joy Bangla’ versus ‘Jai Shri Ram’ — as TMC workers simultaneously carried out wall graffiti ahead of his arrival, underscoring the charged atmosphere.

The BJP leader later visited Bhowanipore Police Station, where he issued a sharp warning to the police. Alleging that BJP workers were being targeted at the behest of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and Shantanu Singh Biswas, head of the Police Welfare Board, Adhikari said he would stage a dharna outside the police station if adequate protection was not ensured.

Striking a direct connection with voters, Adhikari told the media that he had shared his personal phone number with residents, urging them to reach out in times of need.

Even as the BJP sought to build momentum on the ground, the TMC leadership convened a strategy meeting at the office of state president Subrata Bakshi with councillors from all eight wards under the Bhowanipore Assembly segment. Party sources said councillors were tasked with playing a proactive role in delivering substantial leads from their respective wards to ensure Mamata Banerjee’s victory by a significant margin.

Particular focus remains on Wards 70 and 74 — long considered weak spots for the TMC — where nearly 44 per cent of the electorate comprises non-Bengali voters. The party has historically trailed in these pockets, though the trend briefly reversed during the last bypoll when Banerjee secured a good margin in these two wards.

However, the electoral arithmetic appears more fluid this time. The ongoing SIR, which has led to the deletion of 44,787 voters from a total of 2,06,295 listed in January 2025, has introduced a layer of uncertainty into the contest.

Ward 70 includes Padmapukur and Chakraberia, while Ward 74 covers parts of Alipore — both now emerging as key battlegrounds.