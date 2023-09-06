Bhowanipore: Student hangs self

kolkata: A 19-year-old college student reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself on Monday afternoon.



The student, identified as Sreyoshi Pal (19) of Indra Roy Road area in Bhowanipore, was reportedly addicted

to fast food.

For the last few days, she was unwell owing to some stomach issues due to which her mother asked her not to eat any junk food. On Monday, when Pal reportedly wished to have potato chips, her mother denied and scolded her.

A few moments later, the mother went out and upon returing found the main door closed and Pal not responding to the door bell.

Consequently, the student’s mother entered the house from the back door and found Pal hanging from the ceiling fan inside a room. The police have sent the body for autopsy and registered an unnatural death case. A probe has been initiated to find out cause of the suicide.