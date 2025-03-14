Bhowanipore: Fire breaks out in abandoned building

Kolkata: Tension spread near Hazra crossing after a fire broke out in an abandoned and dilapidated building in Bhowanipore on Thursday morning triggering panic among the local residents and computers.

According to the police report, sometime between 6:30 am and 7 am on Thursday, local residents and pedestrians saw thick black smoke coming out from the abandoned house located at 43, SP Mukherjee Road near the Jatin Das Park Metro Station. Immediately, the police and fire brigade

were informed.

Within a few moments, two fire tenders were pressed into action. The fire fighters reportedly broke open the main door to gain entry to the house. After almost an hour, the fire was brought under control.

The flames were completely doused around 9 am. The issue that has gone to light is if the house was abandoned, how the fire fighters found the main door locked.

Also, despite having no electricity connection, how the fire broke out. It is suspected that there was movement of people in the house. Police have started an inquiry.