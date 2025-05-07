Bhowanipore councillor alerts residents against burglary

Kolkata: A councillor of the Bhowanipore area under Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has appealed to the people of his wards to be alert and careful over the probability of burglary.

In a video post on his Facebook, the councillor of ward 70, Ashim Basu, claimed to have received information of a 5 to 7-member gang, including women, targeting houses under lock and key or those which are inhabited by elderly people.

“I have received information that they have made a recce of some houses in ward 70, which are presently under lock and key and those where the aged people live. They are also armed with articles that help them in committing burglary. Being an elected member, it is my responsibility to put all residents in my ward on alert,” he said.

Three burglary cases were reported in May from Mohini Mohan Road, Heysham Road and Puddapukur Road, and the gang referred to by Basu is suspected to be involved in these incidents. Two months back, Basu had received a video of Rajendra Road about the gang and with the Bhowanipore Police Station becoming active.

“I have already passed over the information to the Bhowanipore Police Station, and they are trying to catch the gang. We have faith that the cops will soon do the needful. But if you come across any suspicious activity, you can immediately bring it to my notice or inform the police station,” Basu said in the video.