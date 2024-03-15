Bhowanipore bizman was tortured before being killed: Autopsy report

Kolkata: A day after the police booked two persons for the murder of the Bhowanipore businessman Bhabya Lakhani, it came to light that he was also tortured before being killed by his business partner Anirban Gupta and his aide.



The prime accused Anirban Gupta had also sent fake e-mails using the victim’s mobile to make it appear as if he had returned the money that he borrowed from him. In the primary autopsy report, it has been mentioned that Bhabya was initially strangulated and a leucoplast was used to seal his mouth. Also, several injury marks were spotted on his face. The cricket bats and wickets were used to ensure death.

After the murder, Anirban reportedly sent an e-mail to Bhabya mentioning that the deal of Rs 50 lakh has been closed. Later, Bhabya’s mobile was used to reply to that email. The second accused, Suman Das, after the murder, dumped the mobile phone in Sovabazar area.

The medicine businessman Bhabya Lakhani had left his residence at Ballygunge Circular Road on Monday afternoon and did not return. His wife Neha Lakhani lodged a complaint at the Ballygunge police station on Tuesday and told the police that her husband informed her he was going to his business partner’s house in Nimta. Based on this information, cops visited the residence of Anirban Gupta and interrogated him. He told the police that Bhabya went to the club from his home. However, Bhabya’s wife doubted Anirban since the club remains closed on Mondays. On suspicion, police detained Anirban and during interrogation, he told the cops that he borrowed Rs 50 lakh from Bhabya for medicine supply but since he did not supply any medicine, Bhabya was demanding his money back.

During further interrogation, Anirban revealed his plan to kill Bhabya. He confessed that he had pre-planned the murder and had bought cricket bats and wickets while also arranging for bricks and cement to conceal the body under the water tank.